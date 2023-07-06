streaming

Video on demand, TV streaming, multimedia. Hand holding remote control

Netflix and Disney’s Ad Tiers Win 85% of New Subscriber Sign-Ups, Survey Finds | Exclusive

by | July 6, 2023 @ 9:00 AM

A poll conducted by Samba TV and HarrisX found that only 15% of each streamer’s subscribers downgraded from their current plan

Six months after the launch of Netflix and Disney+’s ad-supported tiers, the offerings have seen strong adoption among new subscribers to the services.

According to findings from a survey of 2,506 U.S. adults by Samba TV and HarrisX shared exclusively with TheWrap, 19% of Disney+ subscribers and 11% of Netflix subscribers have the services’ ad-supported tiers. Within these groups, only 15% of each downgraded from a previous subscription. The remaining 85% signed up after the ad-supported tier was introduced.

Become a member to read more.

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi joined TheWrap in November 2022 after four years at Fox Business. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
Insidious

‘Insidious: The Red Door’ Unlocks $31 Million Opening at Box Office
brad-schwartz-the-cw-jeff-weiner

The CW’s Brad Schwartz Knows Not All His Content Swings Will Hit: ‘That Was Certainly by Design’
indiana jones and the dial of destiny disney

‘Indiana Jones 5’ Drives Viewers to Raid Disney+ for More of the Daredevil Archaeologist | Chart
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies

What Paramount+’s Recent Content Cuts Mean for Subscribers | Chart
Office with a View of Elsa Ramo (Photo credit: TheWrap, Dennis Trantham/Westside Studio)

For Hollywood Attorney Elsa Ramo, ‘Creative’ Dealmaking and ‘Courage’ Are Key
Mark Zuckerberg on a wild ride

With Threads, Meta Has Plenty of Opportunity and Underappreciated Risk

‘Insidious 5’ Earns $5 Million at Thursday Box Office
Facebook is failing media art by Christopher Smith / TheWrap

‘The End of an Era': Facebook’s Final Days of Partnership With News Media Are Here
the silence film blurb netflix

Netflix Ex-Insiders Explain Those Bare-Bones Blurbs, AKA I Was Right