The Hollywood strike is changing with the vastly expanded ranks of the actors' union joining picket lines.

‘A Once-in-a-Generation Reckoning': How the Actors’ Strike Changes the Game

by | July 14, 2023 @ 6:00 AM

The arrival of SAG-AFTRA alongside the WGA on picket lines Friday means greater numbers, more public recognition and some risks

History typically unfolds step by step. But as Hollywood woke up to the realization that SAG-AFTRA was joining the ongoing Writers Guild strike to effectively shut down large swaths of the entertainment industry, the sense of moment and import was inescapable. The addition of a union boasting 160,000 professionals ranging from DJs and puppeteers to news anchors and actors alongside some 20,000 members of the WGA who had already been on strike for two months changed everything at the stroke of midnight.

Kristen Lopez

Kristen Lopez joined TheWrap as Film Editor in 2022. She has been a pop culture essayist, critic, and editor whose articles have appeared at Variety, MTV, TCM, and Roger Ebert. She was previously the TV Editor for IndieWire where she was nominated for a SoCal Journalism Award and National Journalism Award by the LA Press Club. She is the author of "But Have You Read the Book: 52 Literary Gems That Inspired Our Favorite Films." A California native, Kristen was raised in a small suburb near Sacramento and graduated with a Masters in English from CSU Sacramento. She is the creator of the classic film podcast, Ticklish Business.

