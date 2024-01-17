‘Suncoast’ Trailer: Sundance Film Highlights Awkward Charm of a Coming-of-Age Story Set at an End-of-Life Facility | Video

“Suncoast,” premiering at this year’s Sundance Film Festival before streaming February 9 on Hulu, is a unique spin on the coming-of-age story, since it is set at an end-of-life facility. It stars Laura Linney, Nico Parker, Matt Walsh and Woody Harrelson and you can watch the brand-new trailer above.

Parker plays Doris, a high school girl whose brother is in a vegetative state. For his end of life care her strong-willed single mother (Linney) decides to move him into a special facility called Suncoast. It also happens to be the same Florida facility that Terri Schiavo, the real-life woman whose persistent vegetative state set off a firestorm of controversy, is being housed at. Soon, Doris strikes up an unlikely friendship with one of the activists who has come to protest Terri’s right-to-life (played by Harrelson).

“Suncoast” was written and directed by Laura Chinn, who is making her feature directorial debut after the screenplay landed on the 2020 Black List of Hollywood’s best unproduced scripts. Chinn based the movie on her own experiences growing up. The movie also stars Ella Anderson, Daniella Perkins, Keyla Monterroso Mejia and Scott MacArthur. It also features a score co-composed by Este Haim of the band Haim.

“Suncoast” premieres at Sundance on January 21, followed by a launch on Hulu on February 9.