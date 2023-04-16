Super-Mario-Bros

‘Super Mario Bros’ Adds Animation Record $87 Million in 2nd Box Office Weekend

by | April 16, 2023 @ 7:51 AM

The little red plumber’s movie crossed $675 million worldwide and accounted for 60% of all domestic box office revenue this weekend

Universal/Illumination’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is well on its way to becoming the fifth film since movie theaters reopened to cross the $1 billion mark, as the Nintendo animated film has grossed $678 million worldwide after 12 days in theaters, making it the year’s highest grossing film so far.

At a time when films ranging from “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” to “John Wick: Chapter 4” have taken second weekend drops of 60% or more, “Super Mario Bros” fell just 41% from its $146 million domestic opening weekend, grossing $87 million this weekend. That breaks the record set by “Frozen II” for the highest second weekend ever recorded by an animated film.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

