Apple TV+ has shared a first look at “The Super Models,” a new four-part docuseries that will premiere globally on Sept. 20.

“The Super Models,” which is produced by Imagine Documentaries and One Story Up, will take viewers beyond the catwalk for an exclusive look into the careers of Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington Burns.

The docuseries will travel from the 1980s, when the four women united in New York, to the present day, where the group remains on the frontlines of culture through activism, philanthropy and business prowess.

In addition to Campbell, Crawford, Evangelista and Turlington Burns, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Barbara Kopple, Roger Ross Williams and Geoff Martz serve as executive producers.

