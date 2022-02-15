Showtime is so pumped about “Super Pumped,” that it’s renewed the anthology series for a second season, ahead of the show’s Feb. 27 premiere.

The premium cable network announced news of the renewal Tuesday afternoon, saying it plans to pick up a second season that is currently untitled. Season 2 will center on the relationship between Facebook leaders Sheryl Sandberg and Mark Zuckerberg – and “the world-changing forces unleashed, intentionally and unintentionally, as a result.”

The season will be based on technology journalist Mike Isaac’s upcoming book chronicling the drama behind the scenes as Facebook rose to global domination.

Each season of the series will feature an entirely new cast, as it delves into a story that rocked the business world to its core.

Season 1, titled “Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber,” is based on Isaac’s 2019 book by the same name and tells the story of ride-sharing company that became “one of Silicon Valley’s most successful and most destructive unicorns.”

The season stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt as former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick; Uma Thurman as The Huffington Post co-founder and previously Uber board member Arianna Huffington; and Kyle Chandler as dealmaker Bill Gurley. The cast also includes Elisabeth Shue, Kerry Bishé, Jon Bass, Bridget Gao Hollitt, and Babak Tafti.

The anthology series comes from “Billions” co-creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien. Beth Schacter serves as co-writer, co-showrunner and co-executive producer alongside Koppelman and Levien. Paul Schiff, Allyce Ozarski, Stephen Schiff and Isaac also executive produce.

The series is produced by Showtime and is part of Koppelman and Levien’s overall deal with the network.

“Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber” premieres Sunday, Feb. 27 on Showtime at 10 p.m. ET/PT.