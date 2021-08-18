Superman and Lois

The CW

Ratings: ‘Superman & Lois’ Rises With Season 1 Finale

by and | August 18, 2021 @ 9:16 AM

”Fantasy Island“ slips in Week 2, but Fox still finishes second in key demo

The CW’s “Superman & Lois” didn’t quite soar in its Season 1 finale, but it did rise from last week. Fox’s “Fantasy Island” did not follow suit, dipping from its week-ago series premiere.

NBC topped Tuesday with “America’s Got Talent.” CBS and ABC both aired entirely reruns last night.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

Jennifer Maas

TV Reporter • jennifer.maas@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jmaasaronson

