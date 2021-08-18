Ratings: ‘Superman & Lois’ Rises With Season 1 Finale

”Fantasy Island“ slips in Week 2, but Fox still finishes second in key demo

NBC topped Tuesday with “America’s Got Talent.” CBS and ABC both aired entirely reruns last night.

The CW’s “Superman & Lois” didn’t quite soar in its Season 1 finale, but it did rise from last week. Fox’s “Fantasy Island” did not follow suit, dipping from its week-ago series premiere.

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.7 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 5.3 million, according to preliminary numbers. At 8 p.m., “America’s Got Talent” scored a 0.8 and 6.6 million viewers. “Capital One College Bowl” at 10 received a 0.4 and 2.7 million viewers.

“America’s Got Talent” Season 16 continued its quarterfinals round Tuesday with multiple stellar performances, including vocal group T.3’s rendition of Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u.” And we gotta tell you, there was not a sour note in sight when this TikTok sensation of tenors — Liam, Brendan and Jim — covered Rodrigo’s emotional hit. Also, young opera-singer contestant Victory Brinker put on another overwhelmingly amazing show for the judges, which made Simon Cowell predict she’ll go on to sell millions of records one day.

You can watch those “AGT” performances here.

Fox was second in ratings with a 0.4 and third in total viewers with 1.6 million. At 8, “Lego Masters” got a 0.4 and 1.4 million viewers. “Fantasy Island” at 9 had a 0.3 and 1.7 million viewers.

CBS was third in ratings with a 0.3 and second in total viewers with 2.9 million. As noted above, CBS filled its primetime block with repeats.

ABC and The CW tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.2. ABC, which also aired only encores, was fourth in viewers with 1.2 million and The CW was fifth with 974,000.

For The CW, a new episode of “DC’s Stargirl” got a 0.2 and 1.1 million viewers. At 9, the Season 1 finale of “Superman & Lois” drew a 0.2 and 891,000 viewers.

We do not have Tuesday’s preliminary primetime Nielsen data for Spanish-language broadcast networks Telemundo and Univision.