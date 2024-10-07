‘Superman & Lois’ Season 4 Episode Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Stream?

It’s the beginning of the end for “Superman & Lois.”

The fourth and final season of The CW’s last remaining DC Comics show is ready to drop it’s episodes. Season 4 of the series – which stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as the titular characters – picks up right after the major Season 3 cliffhanger and looks to adapt the famous Death of Superman comic arc.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to tune in for the final season of The CW’s “Superman & Lois.”

When does “Superman & Lois” Season 4 come out?

“Superman & Lois” Season 4 premieres Monday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. ET.

How can I watch “Superman & Lois” Season 4?

“Superman & Lois” airs episodes weekly on The CW and are available to stream on the network’s app the following day. Shortly after the finale concludes it’ll likely be available on Max with the previous seasons.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

The final season of “Superman & Lois” premieres with the first two episodes on Oct. 7. The remainder of the season will drop weekly on The CW. Here’s a full rundown on the schedule:

Episode 1 – “The End & The Beginning” – Oct. 7

Episode 2 – “A World Without” – Oct. 7

Episode 3 – “Always My Hero” – Oct. 14

Episode 4 – Oct. 21

Episode 5 – Oct. 28

Episode 6 – Nov. 4

Episode 7 – Nov. 11

Episode 8 – Nov. 18

Episode 9 – Nov. 25

Episode 10 – Dec. 2

What is “Superman & Lois” Season 4 about?

The final season of “Superman & Lois” will pick up right where that major Season 3 cliffhanger left us – Superman facing off against Doomsday. Based on the nature of the fight, fans have spent the time between seasons speculating that the final arc will adapt The Death of Superman storyline from the comics.

Who is in “Superman & Lois” Season 4?

There were rumors of cast exits heading into Season 4, but most of the usual suspects will. be there to wrap up their arcs.

The series stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois. They’re joined by Michael Cudlitz Alex Garfin, Erik Valdez, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Inde Navarrette, Dylan Walsh, and Wolé Parks.