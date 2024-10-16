 ‘Superman’ Star David Corenswet in Talks to Lead ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ for Skydance Sports

Skydance Sports is in talks with David Corenswet (‘Superman”) to star as John Tuggle in “Mr. Irrelevant,” according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

The film is set to be directed by Jonathan Levine (“50/50,” “Longshot”) and written and produced by Emmy-nominated writer Nick Santora (“Reacher,” “FUBAR”).

The official logline for the sports movie is as follows: “‘Mr. Irrelevant’ tells the inspiring, heart-felt and true story of John Tuggle, the ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ of the 1983 draft, the last player chosen in the last round by the New York Giants and his enduring impact on his team and teammates.”

Tuggle started five games as a fullback his rookie year, and was named the 1983 New York Giants Special Teams Player of the Year. Another notable “Mr. Irrelevant” is Brock Purdy, who was drafted in 2022 and is currently the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers.

Corenswet will next be seen playing the Man of Steel in James Gunn’s “Superman” opposite Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult. The film will be released on July 11, 2025. His other credits include Netflix’s “The Politician,” A24’s “Pearl” and, most recently, Universal’s “Twisters.”

