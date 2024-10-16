 ‘Superman’ Star David Corenswet in Talks to Lead ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ for Skydance Sports

The film is set to be directed by Jonathan Levine

David Corenswet
TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 12: David Corenswet attends the "Pearl" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Royal Alexandra Theatre on September 12, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Skydance Sports is in talks with David Corenswet (‘Superman”) to star as John Tuggle in “Mr. Irrelevant,” according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

The film is set to be directed by Jonathan Levine (“50/50,” “Longshot”) and written and produced by Emmy-nominated writer Nick Santora (“Reacher,” “FUBAR”).

The official logline for the sports movie is as follows: “‘Mr. Irrelevant’ tells the inspiring, heart-felt and true story of John Tuggle, the ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ of the 1983 draft, the last player chosen in the last round by the New York Giants and his enduring impact on his team and teammates.”

David Corenswet Superman Man of Steel James Gunn DC Studios
Tuggle started five games as a fullback his rookie year, and was named the 1983 New York Giants Special Teams Player of the Year. Another notable “Mr. Irrelevant” is Brock Purdy, who was drafted in 2022 and is currently the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers.

Corenswet will next be seen playing the Man of Steel in James Gunn’s “Superman” opposite Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult. The film will be released on July 11, 2025. His other credits include Netflix’s “The Politician,” A24’s “Pearl” and, most recently, Universal’s “Twisters.”

The actor is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner Auerbach Hynick Jaime LeVine Sample & Klein.

Deadline first reported the news.

Dennis Miller (Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto has been covering the fanboy beat & breaking scoops for 20 years with numerous Hollywood trade, newspaper, & magazine mentions to his credit. Umberto has been profiled in such publications as The Washington Post, Variety and Grantland.

