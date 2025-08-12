‘Superman’ Flies Onto Digital This Week, Blu-ray Lands in September

“Superman” is headed home.

Writer/director James Gunn’s new take on the Man of Steel, which opened earlier this summer, will arrive on digital retailers like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home, this Friday, Aug. 15. The physical release (on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD) will be available on Sept. 23.

“Superman,” which opened in theaters last month, has amassed more than $580 million worldwide, successfully kicking off Warner Bros.’ new DC Studios, which Gunn co-runs with producer Peter Safran. The film follows Superman (David Corenswet) as he goes up against Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) during an unsettled geopolitical crisis. The movie also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, alongside Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell.

Among the special features are an hour-long making-of documentary, various featurettes and, coming soon to the digital version, a commentary with James Gunn, a gag reel and some deleted scenes, which we are praying includes the scenes where Krypto killed a bunch of abominable snowmen outside the Fortress of Solitude. Yes, this was a plot point. Yes, there are toys.

DC Studios is building out a robust slate, which includes a second season of “Peacemaker,” premiering later this month on HBO Max; a “Lanterns” series for HBO (timing TBD); and a “Supergirl” movie (starring Milly Alcock and Jason Momoa), set to premiere in theaters next summer. Sounds like a pretty super line-up!