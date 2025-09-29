‘Superman’ Scores 13 Million Global Viewers in First 10 Days on HBO Max

The DC Studios movie tallied up the largest 10-day audience since “Barbie” in December 2023

Superman, played by David Corenswet, goes through flames with his arms crossed in front of his face for protection.
David Corenswet in "Superman" (Credit: Warner Bros.)

“Superman” has tallied up 13 million global viewers on HBO Max in its first 10 days on the streamer.

The DC Studios film, which arrived on HBO Max on Sept. 19, scored the largest 10-day audience for a pay-1 film since December 2023, when “Barbie” made its debut on the streamer.  

“Superman” hit streaming after having a rather successful run in theaters as the relaunch of the DC Universe under the direction of new studio chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran. The film stands as one of the highest grossing films in the United States this year with $354 million grossed domestically, but sagging ticket sales kept its global total to $615 million with 57.5% coming from domestic receipts.

