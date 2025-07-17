Superman’s Krypto Look-Alike Contest Takes Flight in NYC With $1,000 Prize for Best Dog

Following a massive spike in dog adoption interest, James Gunn’s “Superman” continues to result in spreading the love for superdogs — this time in the form of a look-alike contest in New York City, that will award thousands of dollars to both the winner and the loser.

Yes, after finding the country’s best Pedro Pascal, Jeremy Allen White and Timothée Chalamet, it’s time to find the best real-world Krypto. On Friday, July 18, Pumpkin Pet Insurance is celebrating the release of “Superman” by taking over Manhattan West Plaza and bringing together all the super pups they can find.

Don’t worry, contestants don’t have to have superpowers, they just have to look like the Man of Steel’s dog. And if they do, it’ll result in a $1000 prize.

That said, Krypto has a pretty distinct look. Though he’s based off James Gunn’s real-world rescue dog Ozu, the pup is entirely CGI-based in the film. So, the contest is also looking for the dog that least resembles Krypto too, and they will also win $1000.

Winners of both categories will also earn a $2500 donation to the Angel Fund of any vet clinic they choose. According to the company, the angel fund “supports hospital needs and helps families with financial struggles access crucial care for their pets.”

“The Krypto Look-Alike Contest is our way of spotlighting the hero inside every pet,” Pumpkin CMO Matt Sherman, said in a statement. “Whether your dog looks exactly like Krypto or simply channels his super-energy — no matter their size or breed — this contest celebrates the amazing role pets play as our everyday heroes.”

The competition will happen at 2 p.m. ET on Friday, July 18, and the winners will be chosen based on audience reactions, and a panel of two judges.

Do Ozu proud, folks.

“Superman” is now in theaters everywhere.