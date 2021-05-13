‘Supermarket Sweep,’ ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ Among ABC Unscripted Renewals

Leslie Jones’ “Supermarket Sweep” revival and “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” are getting second seasons at ABC.

The two freshman game shows were renewed for the 2021-22 TV season as part of ABC’s unscripted lineup, alongside “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” “American Idol” and “Shark Tank.” “AFV,” hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, is heading into Season 32; “American Idol” is heading into its fifth season on ABC; and “Shark Tank” is going into Season 13.

ABC’s “Supermarket Sweep” debuted last October. A passion project for Jones following her departure from “Saturday Night Live,” the show is a revival of the 1960s game show of the same name hosted by Bill Malone. The show follows three teams of two as they battle it out using their grocery shopping skills and knowledge of merchandise to win big cash prizes.

Fremantle produces the series for ABC, with Jones serving as executive producer alongside Jennifer Mullin.

“Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” is a primetime version of the long-running syndicated game show featuring celebrity contestants. Guests on Season 1 included “Queer Eye’s” Karamo Brown, “Bachelor” host Chris Harrison and “The Price Is Right” host Drew Carey.

Franchise stars Pat Sajak and Vanna White also host the celebrity version, which is produced by Sony Pictures Television. Mike Richards, the prolific producer behind “Wheel,” “Jeopardy!” and “The Price Is Right,” among others, is executive producer.