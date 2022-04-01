As a slew of new voting legislation is being enacted across the country, Brave New Films is set to highlight voter suppression by the GOP in a new documentary, “Suppressed and Sabotaged 2022.”

The nonprofit film company led by Robert Greenwald hopes to help voters in states like Georgia, Texas and more as they “face even more barriers, misinformation, and confusion that could lead to disastrous consequences at the polls.”

The documentary highlights stories from voters in Arizona and Florida, in addition to Georgia and Texas, as they explain how they are directly impacted by these new pieces of legislation, with footage starting from the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election between Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp.

You can watch TheWrap’s exclusive trailer for “Suppressed and Sabotaged 2022” in the video above.

More specifically, “Suppressed and Sabotaged 2022” is set to examine “new and more dangerous brand of subversion laws,” which directly focus on election officials and Secretaries of State as targets of politicians trying to install officials who will be more apt to overturn elections results in the future.

Beginning this month, Brave New Films is partnering with voting rights and civil rights organizations across the country to screen the film and raise public awareness of the issue.

Showings will come to voters where they are, being screened in churches, private homes, community meetings, online and in “other unique venues, that seek to educate and empower voters to confront voter suppression and electoral sabotage in their communities.”

“Suppressed and Sabotaged 2022” will be released in June 2022.