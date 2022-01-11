Aziz Ansari is taking the mic for his sixth comedy special, “Aziz Ansari: Nightclub Comedian,” Netflix announced Tuesday.

Set for a Jan. 25 global premiere, the special is described as “an intimate surprise gig filmed in New York City, December 2021.”

Ansari confirmed the news with a cheeky video posted to his Instagram story. In the post, a flip phone displays a text reading, “Plz post something cryptic on social media about special, something fun and with date 1/25, hold title for now” – to which he types back, “Okay.”

News of the filmed Netflix special comes in the midst of a similarly short-notice series of live shows, titled “Aziz Ansari: Last Minute Tour.” The comedian began a series of sold-out shows across the country, on Dec. 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina and finishes up in New York City on Jan. 24.

“Nightclub Comedian” will be Ansari’s sixth filmed comedy special and his fourth to debut on Netflix, after “Aziz Ansari: Buried Alive” (2013), “Aziz Ansari: Live at Madison Square Garden” (2015), and “Aziz Ansari: Right Now” (2019).

The “Parks and Recreation” star’s fourth stand-up tour, 2019’s “The Road to Nowhere” addressed sexual misconduct allegations that emerged in 2018, and did not receive an accompanying TV special.

Ansari is also the co-creator, executive producer and star of “Master of None,” the Emmy Award-winning Netfix series that completed its third season in May 2021. Netflix has yet to announce whether the romantic comedy series will return for a fourth season.