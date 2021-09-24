law and order svu organized crime benson stabler

NBC

Ratings: ‘SVU’ Season 23 Premiere Is Thursday’s Most-Watched Broadcast Show

by | September 24, 2021 @ 10:32 AM

Fox ties NBC in key-demo ratings with more ”Masked Singer“ and ”Alter Ego“

Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Stabler (Christopher Meloni) didn’t kiss last night on NBC’s “Law & Order: SVU” Season 23 premiere, but they did draw the most overall eyeballs (5.5 million) on broadcast TV.

NBC and Fox ended up in a tie for first place in primetime ratings among adults 18-49, but no one came close to NBC in total viewers.

Become a member to read more.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

new fall tv broadcast shows wonder years alter ego fbi international

And the No. 1 New Fall TV Show (So Far) Is…
hollywood strike iatse

IATSE Members Say They’re Ready to Shut Down Hollywood With a Strike – Pandemic or Not

Ratings: ABC Finishes Last on Night of ‘Wonder Years’ Reboot Debut
The Card Counter The Eyes of Tammy Faye Belfast French Dispatch

Why Many Indie Films Are Ditching Limited Releases and Opening Nationwide
Our Kind of People

Ratings: Fox’s ‘Our Kind of People’ Debut Settles for 1.6 Million Viewers
wonder years

How ABC’s New ‘The Wonder Years’ Reimagines a TV Classic Through the Black Experience
NBC ratings 52 week win

Tokyo Olympics Push NBC to First 52-Week Season Outright Viewership Win in 3 Years
fall tv 2021 new shows

Ratings: ‘Ordinary Joe’ Has Bigger Premiere Than ‘The Big Leap’
Dear Evan Hansen Toronto TIFF

Universal Aims to Head Off ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Online Backlash

Will Facebook Finally Be Forced to Change After Devastating Wall Street Journal Exposés? | Analysis
walter parkes men in black vr dreamscape

Dreamscape’s Walter Parkes on New ‘Men in Black’ Interactive Experience and the Future of Virtual Reality