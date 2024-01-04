“Swamp People” is back Thursday with perhaps its most challenging season to date. The Season 15 teaser, obtained exclusively by TheWrap, reveals low water levels, record high temperatures and a higher-than-ever number of alligators that can be tagged. To combat these environmental hurdles, the hunters will have to get creative this season.

The History reality show follows the day-to-day lives of a group of alligator hunters living across the Louisiana swamplands. In the state, alligator season lasts 30 days from the first Wednesday in September. For many hunters, those 30 days represent most of their annual income. Hunters are issued a certain amount of tags that are attached to their alligator kills each season. Once a hunter “tags out,” they’ve unable to hunt any more of the reptiles.

“I have never even come close to filling 900 tags in one year,” Troy Landry, also known as the “King of the Swamp,” says in the trailer, which you can watch above.

After showing one alligator being tagged, a woman offscreen jokingly says “Only 899 more to go.”

Season 15 of “Swamp People” will premiere on History Thursday, Jan. 4, at 8/7c p.m. It will be followed by a new season of its spinoff, “Swamp Mysteries,” at 9:30/8:30c p.m. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on the History site and app.

“Swamp People” first premiered in 2010 and has been part of History ever since. Originally, the series only followed alligator hunters in the Atchafalaya River Basin. But starting in Season 4, the series expanded to follow other Louisiana hunters as well as those hunting in the Texas swamplands.