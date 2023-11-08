“S.W.A.T.” has found a cable home on AMC Networks’ WE tv. The CBS crime procedural will air its first six seasons on the cable network following a licensing deal with Sony Pictures Television, the studio announced Wednesday.

The show will make its cable debut on Sunday.

” ‘S.W.A.T.’ is one of those high-octane procedurals that continues to captivate audiences and grow its viewership,” Monica Veiga, Sony Pictures Television’s senior vice president of US Distribution, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to partner with AMC Networks to bring this fan-favorite to their viewers.”

Inspired by the television series and the feature film, “S.W.A.T.” stars Shemar Moore as a former Marine and Los Angeles-raised S.W.A.T. sergeant tasked with running a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in the California city. “Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, Daniel ‘Hondo’ Harrelson strives to bridge the divide between his two worlds,” according to a logline of the series.

“S.W.A.T.,” which also airs on CBS, syndication and streams on Netflix and Hulu, averaged 6.76 million viewers per episode, according to Nielsen data, a 6% increase from the previous season. The first five seasons of “S.W.A.T.” spent several weeks on Netflix’s Top 10 list, as well as Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10 list.

CBS notably reversed its decision to cancel the drama series earlier this year, following outcry from fans and star Moore when the network announced it would end with the sixth season finale. The show is now set to end with its seventh and final season, which is also part of the licensing deal.

Production on Season 7 remains on hold, along with the majority of TV productions, due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

“S.W.A.T.” is produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with CBS Studios. The series is developed by Aaron Rahsaan Thomas and Shawn Ryan.