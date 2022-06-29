SXSW to Launch Fall Festival in Sydney, Australia for 2023

South by Southwest is going way way south, in fact going all the way Down Under. The SXSW Conference and Festival will expand beyond Austin, Texas for a Sydney, Australia edition starting next fall.

SXSW Sydney will kick off over a full week between October 15-22, 2023, and the festival will explore the best in Music, Screen, Gaming, Technology and Innovation.

SXSW Sydney is a collaboration with TEG, The NSW Government & Destination NSW, and will be the official annual Asia Pacific installment of SXSW.

“We couldn’t be more excited and honored to work with TEG and the New South Wales Government via Destination NSW on an event that brings to Australia the professional opportunities and unexpected discoveries that make SXSW unique,” said Roland Swenson, CEO & Co-founder of SXSW. “The purpose of SXSW is to help creative people achieve their goals, and Sydney is the ideal city to serve as a home for the cross-collaboration that exists within the many industries we bring together.”

“SXSW is an event without equal internationally that has launched the careers of so many creative professionals,” Geoff Jones, Group CEO TEG and Event Producer for SXSW Sydney, said. “Through showcasing the creator industries of the Asia Pacific to the world, SXSW Sydney will establish a new SXSW touchpoint, enabling the international and cross-sector connections that deliver the most innovative products and content. I would like to welcome Colin Daniels as the Managing Director of SXSW Sydney and thank the NSW Government, Destination NSW, the team at SXSW for their foresight and support.”

Industry professionals, talent, partners and more can register their interest for next year’s festival now at sxswsydney.com.

SXSW in Austin, Texas dates back to 1987, and the 2023 edition of the tech, music and film festival will run between March 10-19. In 2021, Penske Media bought a 50% stake in the festival.