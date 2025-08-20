Some time has passed since Sydney Sweeney made headlines over her American Eagle ad, and while she still maintains her silence on the matter, the multiple Emmy-nominated actress is apparently aware of what critics have to say about her endorsements.

“I think it’s important to have a finger on the pulse of what people are saying, because everything is a conversation with the audience,” Sweeney, who faced some backlash over her decision to release a Dr. Squatch soap line with her own bathwater infused, told the Wall Street Journal.

The limited edition soap, Bathwater Bliss, was marketed to men, but Sweeney said she noticed that women were the group that had something to say about it.

“It was mainly the girls making comments about it, which I thought was really interesting,” Sweeney said, pointing to the difference in public response to her “Euphoria” co-star Jacob famous “Saltburn” scene, during which Barry Keoghan’s character Oliver drinks the bathwater of Elordi’s character Felix. The moment eventually inspired products like Jacob Elordi bathwater-scented candles.

“They all loved the idea of Jacob Elordi’s bathwater,” Sweeney said, comparing the products and the difference in reactions to them.

Sweeney’s remarks come nearly a month after she faced criticism over her American Eagle ad, in which Sweeney is described as having “good jeans.” During her commercial spot, Sweeney says “genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My jeans are blue.”

Some felt that the campaign promotion of “great jeans” while highlighting a person who has blond hair and blue eyes, encouraged the idea of eugenics, the belief and practice of attempting to improve the human race through selective breeding of certain populations of people, which has been historically used in the U.S. to target marginalized communities, including people of color, people with disabilities and the less financial fortunate.





