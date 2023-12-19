For Sydney Sweeney, Hollywood fame and fortune has come with a touching personal benefit: She was able to buy back her family home.

The actress appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” Tuesday to discuss her upcoming romantic comedy “Anyone But You.” While bonding over their love for the holidays, Sweeney shared a lovely story about how she was eventually able to buy back her great-grandmother’s old house after straightened circumstances forced her family to sell.

“My great-grandma had this beautiful house, like a two-bedroom cute house that they lived in,” Sweeney said. “My grandma was born, my mom was born in it. And then as the kids got older, they built on the property another home. And when my great-grandpa passed away and my great-grandma got old, they just couldn’t afford to keep it anymore.”

But Sweeney’s story has a super-sweet happy ending.

“Last year, I called up the owners and I said I want to buy my grandma’s house back,” she continued.

And that’s not all: “My grandy still lives in the house next door,” Sweeney revealed. “So I’m neighbors with my grandy now.”

To which Clarkson enthusiastically exclaimed, “You’re like a Hallmark movie!”

For the record, Sweeney is a fan of Hallmark’s seasonal programming, and the pair also connected over some shared Christmas traditions during her visit to the show.

“I love the holiday so much,” Sweeney said, revealing that her favorite holiday traditions are matching family onesies (including the four-legged family members, of course) and bingeing the “Harry Potter” movies.

“I mean, that’s me and my house with my kids. You’ve just explained my house with my kids and me,” Clarkson replied, revealing she has the same traditions.

“I think when they were younger, I was like, this might be too soon for Lord Voldemort.”

‘Never. It’s never too soon,” Sweeney interjected.

“Well, because it’s a little scary. You know, the dementors, all of it. And then, nope! They didn’t care and we watch it every year.”

“Anyone But You” arrives in theaters on Friday.