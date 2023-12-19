You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here to subscribe.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” has set a 2023-2024 season high in national broadcast syndication, averaging 1.439 million daily viewers for the week of Dec. 4.

The figure marks a 4% increase from last week’s 1.378 million viewers, a 6% increase from 1.358 million daily viewers in the same week last year and a 44-week viewership high.

The NBC daytime talk show delivered a national household rating of 1.0, up 11% versus the prior week, 11% versus the same week last year and a 33-week high. It also delivered a 0.3 rating among women ages 25 to 54 for the seventh consecutive week, and twelfth time in the last 13 weeks, and a 0.2 rating among adults ages 25 to 54 for the fifth consecutive week, and sixth time in the last seven weeks.

The ratings record comes as “The Kelly Clarkson Show” won six Daytime Emmy Awards over the weekend, including Outstanding Daytime Talk Series, Daytime Talk Series Host for Clarkson, Live Sound Mixing and Sound Editing, Lighting Direction, Directing Team for a Multiple Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program and Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video.

The show is produced by Universal Television and distributed in syndication by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios. Clarkson execs produces with Alex Duda, who also serves as showrunner.

In Nov. 2022, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” was renewed for two additional seasons through 2025. Season 5 returned to the airwaves on Oct. 16.