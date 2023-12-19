Kevin James is taking aim at social media apps in an exclusive clip for his new one-hour comedy special premiering Jan. 23 on Prime Video.

“Kevin James: Irregardless” will see the actor and comedian deliver his unfiltered take on parenting, marriage and getting older, covering topics from motivating children to put to their video games to why he doesn’t trust technology and how many tater tots he can fit in his mouth.

“They’re all up to something those apps, you know it. That’s their goal, they want to stay on your phone as long as possible. That’s why it’s so hard to delete an app,” James says. “You ever try to delete an app? You gotta do that hard press on the phone first of all. All the apps are shaking. They know somebody’s going. This is judgement day for one of them. Just looking around seeing what each other did, thinking about whose going.”

“That’s why they make that little x so small. It’s small in the corner because you can’t get it with your fat thumb, and you hit anywhere else on the screen and everything settles,” he jokes. “Then you gotta fire it up again and they’re like ‘Oh my gosh, this guy is relentless.’ They’re thinking about what they did. ‘He’s definitely getting rid of me. It’s not, you it’s me. I’m Learn Spanish in 30 Days. This idiot couldn’t learn Spanish if he was raised in Guatemala for 30 years.’”

James began his standup career in Long Island. After being discovered at the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal, he signed a network development deal to create, the CBS sitcom “The King of Queens,” which would run for nine seasons and earn him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

He made his feature film debut in debut in Columbia Pictures’ “Hitch,” starring opposite Will Smith, and starred in, produced and co-wrote the hit comedies “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” 1 and 2, “Zookeeper” and “Here Comes The Boom.” He has also starred alongside Adam Sandler in “Pixels,” “Grown Ups” 1 and 2, “I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry,” and “Hubie Halloween.” Other features include “True Memoirs of an International Assassin” and “Home Team” for Netflix, as well as the independent action thriller “Becky.”

The comedian recently brought his standup act to TV in “Sweat the Small Stuff” for Comedy Central and “Never Don’t Give Up” for Netflix.

“Kevin James: Irregardless” is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Positive Image Video, with Kevin James, Jeff Sussman, Anthony Giordano and Brady Nasfell serving as executive producers.

In addition to the special for Prime Video, James will head out on a new comedy tour, “Owls Don’t Walk,” beginning Feb. 3.

Check out the clip for “Kevin James: Irregardless” in the video above.