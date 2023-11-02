Stavros Halkias has set a comedy special at Netflix, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

The special from Halkias, who was named a “comedian to watch” by GQ and Vulture, will mark the standup comic’s second special. Titled “Fat Rascal,” the special was filmed at the historic Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas and will debut globally Dec. 5 on the streamer.

The special, which is written, performed and self-produced by Halkias, is described as “a snapshot of a man whose many vices are actively getting the best of him and a collection of observations, interesting experiences, and sexual embarrassments from 2 years of non-stop touring,” according to the official logline. During the event, Halkias will touch on topics including “identity and body image, the undeserved social status enjoyed by the tech industry, and dating while spiraling both physically and mentally.”

Halkias is currently traveling across the country for his “Fat Rascal Tour,” including six sold-out shows at Baltimore’s Lyric Theatre. He’s on pace to sell more than 85,000 tickets during 2023, including a run at the Beacon Theatre in New York City on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

The comedian’s first special, “Live at the Lodge Room,” scored a million views in its first four days and currently stands at a viewership of 5.9 million since the June 2022 launch.

Born in Baltimore, Halkias previously served as cohost and founding member of 2016-2022 podcast “Cum Town,” and currently hosts his solo podcast, “Stavvy’s World.” That show debuted in the No. 3 spot on the iTunes comedy charts as it drew in several hundred thousand subscribers in less than a year.

In addition to standup, Halkias works as an actor and was recently featured in the Steven Soderbergh-created sci-fi series “Command Z,” which debuted in July. Halkias is also slated to star in and cowrite a 2024 untitled comedy feature from Queensbury Pictures.

Halkias is represented by UTA.