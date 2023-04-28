HBO has unveiled the first look at “Euphoria” breakout Sydney Sweeney as NSA leaker Reality Winner in the upcoming film “Reality.” Tina Satter writes and directs the feature based on her 2019 play “Is This a Room,” and the dialogue in the film is directly from the transcript of the tense conversation between Reality Winner and the FBI agents who arrived at her home to question her.

The HBO original film takes place on June 3, 2017, when the 25-year-old former American intelligence specialist was confronted about the leak of an intelligence report about Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections, which ran on The Intercept. The shocking report showed how Russian hackers accessed voter registration roles in the United States.

This is Sweeney’s next major leading role after breaking out on the HBO series “Euphoria,” previously having starred in the HBO limited series “Sharp Objects,” Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” and the short-lived Netflix series “Everything Sucks!”

Sweeney will lead her own superhero film courtesy of Sony’s Marvel movie “Madame Web” in 2024.

Watch the “Reality” trailer above. The film debuts on HBO and will be streaming on HBO Max on May 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Josh Hamilton and Marchánt Davis co-star. Satter wrote the screenplay with James Paul Dallas. The film is produced by Noah Stahl, Brad Becker-Parton, Riva Marker, and Greg Nobile. Executive producers are Ellyn Daniels, Will O’Connor, Daniel Ginsberg, Andrew Beck, Bill Way, Elliott Whitton, Eva Maria Daniells, Philipp Engelhorn, Caitlin Gold, and Tina Satter.