Former “Good Morning America” co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, who were let go from the ABC show following the reveal of their extramarital relationship a year ago, joke that their romance might cost another ABC host her job.

On their new joint podcast, “Amy & T.J,” which premiered on Tuesday, Robach said how supportive “The View” co-host Sara Haines has been, leading Holmes to joke that producers of the long-running talk show are “probably going to fire her.”

Robach earlier said, “Oh, are we naming names?” of friends who stood by the couple throughout the scandal.

“I think it’s positive,” Robach said of revealing Haines’ support, but added, “maybe it won’t be positive for her. You also worry, being connected to us might also bring you down, but she was incredible.”

Robach added, “Honestly, for someone who still works at that network to keep checking in, keep calling, to actually be seen in public with me, that is a statement, that is something. It shows incredible support.”

Haines, who joined “The View” in 2016, had previously co-hosted “GMA3,” along with Michael Strahan and Keke Palmer. The show was reformatted during the pandemic, with Holmes and Robach taking over as hosts.

ABC execs agreed that Robach and Holmes, who were each married to other people at the time their romance went public, did not violate company policy, but opted to let both co-anchors go after they became “a distraction” for the network.

Meanwhile, Holmes says the couple “still gets chased by photographers.”