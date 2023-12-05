Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have launched their brand new podcast, diving right into their notorious departure from ABC News in the first episode, which premiered on Tuesday on iHeartRadio.

Holmes and Robach were the co-anchors of “GMA3” until a tabloid exposed their relationship in 2022. ABC News president Kim Godwin announced that the pair would be “temporarily” pulled from the show, but they were ultimately let go in January of this year.

“I am nervous,” said Robach at the start of “Amy & T.J.” “We’ve been doing this for a long time, almost three decades. And I can’t remember the last time I was nervous in front of a microphone, but I am today.”

The media has “told our narrative,” Robach continued. “I shouldn’t say our – they’ve told a narrative. It isn’t our narrative. And this is the first time that we actually get to say what happened.”

“It was December 5, we got a call that sealed our fate,” added Holmes. “And it’s pretty much assured that we wouldn’t be going back on the air at ABC.”

Holmes noted, “The best way to sum us up … we are the folks who lost the jobs we love because we love each other.”

“We each got a phone call from our bosses saying that they had made the decision — and they made it again a point to say we hadn’t violated any company policy — but because we had become a distraction that they thought it would be best if they temporarily took us off the air to let things quiet down,” Robach said. “And I remember I said … Now this is going to be a story if you take us off the air, please don’t do this.”

“That was the morning we knew we would not be going back to that network,” Holmes added. “We knew that phone call sealed it, because you can’t come back from that.”

“I was sick to my stomach because we knew what was coming once that announcement was made,” Robach continued.

The pair claimed that the initial plan was to finalize their divorces and then disclose to ABC and the public that they were together. However, a tabloid report put a stop to that.

“We thought in January, we’re going to go and walk in and explain to management that we are a couple … We’d actually even talked about doing it earlier,” Robach said. “Right before the pictures came out, we thought: Should we tell them what’s going on? And we thought, ‘Let’s just get these divorces cleaned up, and then let’s do it.’ But we had every intention of doing it and we didn’t believe, and I don’t think we still do believe, we were doing anything technically wrong.”

“In that world, affiliated with the show we were affiliated, that’s just a sexy freakin’ story,” Holmes said. “And I just don’t think we thought about it in that way, that anybody would give a damn what we were doing.”