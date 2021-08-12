T-Pain Replaces DJ Khaled as Judge on ‘Go-Big Show’ Season 2

T-Pain will join the upcoming season of “Go-Big Show” at TBS, replacing previously announced judge DJ Khaled, the network said Thursday.

T-Pain will serve as a judge alongside Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles, Cody Rhodes and host Bert Kreischer, all of whom return from the show’s first season. DJ Khaled was previously announced as the replacement for Season 1 judge Snoopp Dogg. No reason was provided for his exit.

Production on the 10-episode second season is currently underway in Georgia. Watch a teaser for the new episodes above.

“Go-Big Show” is described as a showcase for “supersized talents on a scale never before seen on television.” Acts featured on Season 1 include monster trucks, alligator trainers and stunt archery.

“Go-Big Show” is produced by Propagate and Matador Content, a Boat Rocker Company. The series is executive produced by Todd Lubin of Matador Content and Jay Peterson of Boat Rocker Studios, Unscripted; Howard T. Owens, Ben Silverman and Gregory Lipstone of Propagate; showrunner Conrad Green; Bert Kreischer and Rosario Dawson.