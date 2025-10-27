‘Talamasca: The Secret Order’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

If the wait for “The Vampire Lestat” is feeling a bit long, AMC has a new Anne Rice series to tide you over — and you can count on a few “Interview With the Vampire” cameos along the way, too. “Anne Rice’s Talamasca: The Secret Order” debuts just in time for Halloween, with weekly episodes rolling out through November.

Here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch AMC’s latest Anne Rice series.

When does “Talamasca” premiere?

The series has a two-episode premiere on Sunday, Oct. 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC and AMC+, as well as on BBC AMERICA, IFC and SundanceTV.

When do new episodes come out?

New episodes debut weekly on Sundays at 9 p.m. on AMC and AMC+.

How many episodes are there?

The series has six episodes, airing between the premiere on Oct. 26 and the finale on Nov. 23. Check out the full “Talamasca” release schedule below.

Episode 1: “We Watch And We Are Always There” – Oct. 26 Guy is recruited to join a top-secret spy organization for the supernatural world. He must choose between his old life in the ordinary world and a new life as an undercover spy. Helen deals with trouble at the New York Mother House.

Episode 2: “A Wilderness of Mirrors” – Oct. 26 Guy joins the Talamasca, leaving his old life as a lawyer behind. Helen trains him on the ins and outs of undercover work. Guy is sent to London on his first mission – to follow a mysterious hit man.

Episode 3: “The Task at Hand” – Nov. 2 Guy questions his trust in Helen and the Talamasca in the wake of a dangerous mission. Helen tells Guy the story of the Seven Five Two and its place in the history of the supernatural world. New information comes to light.

Episode 4: “Wet Work” – Nov. 9 Guy breaks from his undercover identity and comes face to face with Jasper. Jasper puts Guy on a mission to find the Seven Five Two in the hotel of a local vampire coven. Helen continues to investigate her past.

Episode 5: “The Puzzle Palace” – Nov. 16 Jasper and Guy come head-to-head at the London Mother House. Helen’s motives are questioned. Guy and Doris become closer. Loren and Ridge are on the verge of discovering an important revelation.

Episode 6: “The 752” – Nov. 23 In the wake of Jasper’s actions against the Maida Vale, Ridge takes suspects into police custody. Helen discovers something important about her past. The truth of the Seven Five Two comes to light.



Where is “Talamasca” streaming?

You’ll find it streaming on AMC+, which you can get through an individual subscription or through a provider like Amazon’s Prime Video platform.

While AMC’s other Anne Rice series, “Interview With the Vampire” and “The Mayfair Witches,” are streaming on Netflix, new seasons of those series were only added after their initial run on AMC concluded, so don’t expect to see “Talamasca” streaming on Netflix anytime soon.

What is “Talamasca” about?

We’ve met the vampires, witches and other monsters of Anne Rice’s universe in the previous series, and Talamasca is all about the eponymous secret society that tracks, researches and monitors those supernatural beings.

You’ve already seen them in the other Anne Rice series — perhaps most notably through Daniel Molloy’s interactions with the agent Raglan James in “Interview With the Vampire” Season 2. Speaking of which, you can expect to see both of those characters pop up in this show, too.

Here’s the full synopsis from AMC:

“Guy Anatole (Nicholas Denton, ‘Dangerous Liaisons’) is on the cusp of graduating law school when he is approached by a representative of the Talamasca, a secret society responsible for tracking and containing the witches, vampires, and other creatures scattered around the globe. When Guy learns that the Talamasca has been tracking him since his childhood, he falls headlong into a world of secret agents and immortal beings who, up to now, have maintained a fragile balance with the mortal world. “

Who is in the “Talamasca” cast?

Alongside Denton, the series also stars Elizabeth McGovern (“Downton Abbey”), William Fichtner (“The Dark Knight”), Maisie Richardson-Sellers (“Nine Perfect Strangers”) and Celine Buckens (“Showtrial”), with Jason Schwartzman (“Mountainhead”) appearing as guest star. And of course, the aforementioned “Interview With the Vampire” crossovers from Bogosian and Kirk.

There’s been no mention of Lestat himself making an appearance, but you can expect to hear some of his music in “Talamasca.”

Has “Talamasca” been renewed for Season 2?

Not yet, but we’ll let you know if and when that changes.

When does “The Vampire Lestat” come out?

There’s no release date set yet for “The Vampire Lestat” (aka, “Interview With the Vampire” Season 3), but the series is set to return in 2026.

When does “The Mayfair Witches” Season 3 come out?

AMC renewed “Mayfair Witches” for Season 3 in April 2025 with “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” writer/producer Thomas Schnauz joining as co-showrunner, but no release date has been set.

Filming just began in mid-October, and the series will arrive on AMC after “The Vampire Lestat.”