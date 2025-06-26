‘Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Comic Book, Based on Paramount+ Animated Series, Launches This October | Exclusive

The heroes in a half shell have returned.

IDW Publishing is launching “Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” a new comic book series that is based off the Paramount+ streaming show (itself an extension of 2023’s excellent animated feature “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”). The new series will be written by Mikey Levitt (for the first story) and Andrew Joustra for the second story, Levitt is a veterans from the “Tales of the TMNT” production team and Joustra worked on the feature films (he also wrote the new short), with art by Louie Joyce.

According to the official release, the comic book will feature “original streaming show characters in comics for their very first time, as well as classic TMNT characters never before seen in the new streaming series!”

“TMNT comics are so iconic, so to have this opportunity to create a new iteration is a dream come true,” Levitt shared in a statement. “Now having written for the show and comics, there are so many exciting paths within this world we can send the characters, and I think the fans will love where we go this time! I don’t want to reveal too much, but if you’re a fan of the robot characters throughout Turtles’ history, you may want to buy yourself a copy when these come out! One more thing I’ll tease: Not every villain we’ve said goodbye to is truly gone…”

”I’m beyond thrilled and honored to be going on a new adventure with the Turtles,” Joustra added. “We’ve been given the unique opportunity to further explore this iteration of the TMNT and introduce them to a new spin on some familiar faces. It has particularly been a dream come true for me to reimagine my favorite TMNT character, the Fugitoid, for these issues and to tell a surprisingly personal story with him. I don’t want to give too much away, but let’s just ZAY I’ve had a TON of fun working on this project and leave it at that. Cowabunga!”

There will be more from this corner of the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” world, with a new short film “Chrome Alone 2 – Lost in New Jersey,” debuting with the new “SpongeBob Squarepants” movie “The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants” in December. A second season of the television series will also be coming to Paramount+ soon, with a proper sequel to “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” hitting theaters on Sept. 17, 2027.

‘Tales of the TMNT’ #1 is on sale Wednesday, Oct. 15 with a pre-order deadline of Monday, Sept. 8. A special New York Comic Con variant cover will be revealed at a later date. Get a look at some of the covers below.

IDW Publishing

IDW Publishing