Tamron Hall, Yonette Joseph, Musa Jackson and More Slam Joy Reid’s Departure: ‘Boycott MSNBC’

News that Joy Reid will air her final episode of “The ReidOut” sparked reactions of disappointment and support across social media platforms Sunday afternoon.

“Everytime MSNBC has a ‘shakeup’ the Black woman solo led show is ALWAYS the first to go,” wrote Ambassador Digital Magazine editor-in-chief Musa Jackson on Threads. “Tamron Hall, Tiffany Cross, Zerlina Maxwell and now Joy Reid. Boycott MSNBC.”

Hall, who departed the network in 2017, also commented on Reid’s ousting. “Where there is JOY there is friendship and love,” she wrote on Threads. “@joyannreid is the core of a sisterhood where we see each other and rise together. Next Chapter. Love you Joy Reid @thereidout.”

And *that's* why she's gone. They can treat black folks as interchangeable, but everybody Black knows that Joy was indispensable. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) February 23, 2025

“I owe the television part of my career to Joy Reid, as do so many other Black voices y’all never would have heard of if not for her,” wrote Elie Mystal on X. “And *that’s* why she’s gone. They can treat black folks as interchangeable, but everybody Black knows that Joy was indispensable.”

“Damn. Joy Reid’s evening news show on MSNBC is being canceled, part of a far-reaching programming overhaul orchestrated by Rebecca Kutler, the network’s new president,” New York Times editor Yonette Joseph added on Threads.

Reid’s final show is planned for this week. MSNBC will replace “The ReidOut” with a new show hosted by “The Weekend” anchors Symone Sanders Townsend, Michael Steele and Alicia Menendez in the 7 p.m. ET slot.

The cancellation is part of Rebecca Kutler’s vision for the network moving forward. Anchor Alex Wagner will also be replaced during the 9 p.m. spot Tuesday-Friday, but will remain with the network as a correspondent.

The network’s changes signal network’s commitment to its focus on progressive politics under Donald Trump’s second term, and as it prepares to be spun-off to SpinCo along with other NBCUniversal cable assets.