Disney Halts ‘Tangled’ Live-Action Remake in Wake of ‘Snow White’ Bust

“The Greatest Showman” filmmaker Michael Gracey was attached to direct

Tangled
Disney
Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

Disney has hit pause on development of a live-action version of its animated hit “Tangled,” an individual with knowledge told TheWrap. The move comes in the wake of the studio’s latest live-action remake, “Snow White,” bombing at the box office with just $70 million domestic after two weeks in theaters — a far cry from the $174 million opening weekend of “Beauty and the Beast” in 2017 and $92 million opening weekend of “Aladdin” in 2019.

Michael Gracey, the filmmaker behind “The Greatest Showman” and this year’s Robbie Williams biopic “Better Man,” was attached to direct from a script by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (“Thor: Love and Thunder”).

Released in 2010 and directed by Byron Howard and Nathan Greno, “Tangled” was a twist on Rapunzel and marked the beginning of a creative resurgence at Walt Disney Animation Studios. The film grossed nearly $600 million worldwide.

“Snow White,” starring Rachel Zegler as the Disney princess and Gal Gadot as the evil queen, was besieged by poor reviews and a low $42 million opening weekend when it hit theaters last month. It came on the heels of disappointing box office for Disney’s other recent live-action takes of animated films, including 2023’s “The Little Mermaid” and last year’s “Mufasa: The Lion King.”

The live-action remake strategy has been a Disney hallmark for over a decade, as films like “Alice in Wonderland,” “Aladdin” and “The Lion King” regularly soared past $1 billion at the box office. But there have been diminishing returns as of late.

Which isn’t to say Disney has fully given up on the model. This summer they’ll release a live-action adaptation of “Lilo & Stitch,” and a live-action version of “Moana” — starring Dwayne Johnson — hits theaters next July

THR was first to report the news.

Rachel Zegler in "Snow White." (Disney)
Read Next
How Far Could 'Snow White' Fall at the Box Office?

Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

Adam Chitwood

Adam is the Executive Editor of TheWrap. He joined in 2021 as Assistant Managing Editor for Audience after working for over a decade at Collider, where he spent five years as Managing Editor after previously serving as Deputy Editor at the entertainment website where he helped build and manage the site’s content strategy. As Assistant…

Comments