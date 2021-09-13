‘Doctor Who’ Actress Tanya Fear Reported Missing in Los Angeles

British actress Tanya Fear has been reported missing in Los Angeles. Fear, whose credits include “Doctor Who” and “Kick-Ass 2,” was last spotted Sunday at a Trader Joe’s on Santa Monica Blvd., according to the @FindTanyaFear Twitter account set up to locate the missing actress.

Fear, who is 31 years old, moved to Los Angeles just two months ago and lives near the Hollywood Bowl. Her manager, Alex Cole, has said in TV interviews that he last spoke with Fear over a week ago and she had seemed fine.

“Since she’s been here, she’s had a great career and this is just the beginning,” Cole, who is the founder of Elevate Entertainment, told ABC News on Sunday. “We’re obviously concerned and [hope] we find out this is a simple mistake and we find her.”

Fear was reported missing on Sept. 9. The @FindTanyaFear Twitter account was launched on Sunday, and friends and family are urging people to use the #FindTanyaFear hashtag on Twitter to help gather information on her whereabouts.

“This account is dedicated to finding our beloved Tanya Fear who went missing in the Hollywood Bowl area on 9th Sep 2021,” the initial tweet reads. “Tanya has a distinct British accent, is 5ft4, weighs about 140lbs, brown eyes, black hair and her hair looks like the picture below.”

The account added, “If you’ve seen her, please contact LAPD immediately and quote ref number: DR #210615724 or PAK32978.”

In addition to appearing in a 2018 episode of “Dr. Who,” Fear has also been seen in British TV shows such as “Endeavour” and “Midsomer Murders,” as well as the Netflix series “Spotless.”

The actress had recently started doing standup comedy in the Los Angeles area. In her latest tweet, from Aug. 30, she reflected on a show at Haha Comedy Club in North Hollywood, writing, “My first show @Hahacafecomedy was SO MUCH FUN! Still can’t believe I got to share the stage with LEGENDS! More to come baby!!!”

See the @FindTanyaFear tweets below.