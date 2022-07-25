Director Todd Field has returned to filmmaking with his first movie since 2006’s “Little Children,” and he’s now paired with Cate Blanchett on the mysterious and epic “TÁR,” which stars Blanchett as a famed German composer and conductor.

After getting a first look at CinemaCon, Focus Features has now debuted the first teaser trailer for the film, which shows Blanchett exhaling a plume of smoke from her mouth as a chilling monologue about the pandemic and the “other kinds of plagues” that threaten to destroy us and make us “mad with power.” It then shows Blanchett locked in as she conducts a sweeping and massive orchestra.

“TÁR” is set in the international world of classical music and centers on Lydia Tár, a fictional composer and conductor who is considered one of the greatest ever living and in the movie is the first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra. Field wrote the script and directed.

Keeping in the spirit of the character, Hildur Guðnadóttir, the Icelandic composer and Oscar winner for “Joker,” provides the film’s music.

And Blanchett in “TÁR” leads a cast that also includes Nina Hoss, Noémie Merlant, Mark Strong, Julian Glover, Allan Corduner, Sophie Kauer and Sylvia Flote.

Field is also a producer via his Standard Film Company, and Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert also produced for Emjag Productions.

Field is best known for his work on his 2001 debut “In the Bedroom,” which was nominated for Best Picture, and his 2006 film “Little Children,” and though he had attempted other films in the past, he’s ultimately been quiet since.

“TÁR” opens in theaters Oct. 7 via Focus Features in the U.S. Check out the first trailer above.