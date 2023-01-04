Actress Taraneh Alidoosti Released From Iranian Prison After Posting Bail

Taraneh Alidoosti, the star of the Oscar-winning film “The Salesman,” has been released on bail from Evin Prison.

The news was revealed in a Wednesday morning Instagram story by Alidoosti’s mother Nadereh Hakim Elahi. Alidoosti’s attorney, Zahra Minooei also confirmed the news in a tweet, writing: “Today, my client Ms. Taraneh Alidoosti will be released from Evin Prison after posting bail.”

Alidoosti was arrested in December for “spreading falsehoods” about the widespread protests in the nation. The Islamic Republic News Agency reported that the 38-year-old was detained after expressing solidarity with Mohsen Shekari, a protestor who was executed on Dec. 9 after being accused of being a “rioter” who wounded a member of a paramilitary force with a machete.

“His name was Mohsen Shekari,” Alidoosti wrote in an Instagram post prior to her arrest. “Every international organization who is watching this bloodshed and not taking action, is a disgrace to humanity.”

According to the state media’s Telegram channel, Alidoosti was arrested for not providing ”any documents in line with her claims.″

Following her arrest, over 600 artists worldwide signed an open letter calling for her release.

The signatories included Mark Ruffalo, Jason Momoa, Kate Mara, Penelope Cruz, Juliette Binoche, Alfonso Cuaron, Ken Loach, Kristen Stewart, Benedict Wong, Emma Thompson, Jeremy Irons, Kate Winslet, Marion Cotillard, Ian McKellen, Isabelle Huppert, Jessica Chastain, Tessa Thompson and Claire Danes.

Others who called for Alidoosti’s release include Robert DeNiro and Tribeca Festival co-founder Jane Rosenthal, director Asghar Farhadi, SAG-AFTRA and France’s La Société des réalisateurs de films.

In addition to her role in “The Salesman,” Alidoosti has starred in films including “The Beautiful City” and “About Elly.”

According to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group monitoring the country’s protests, at least 516 protesters have been killed and over 19,000 people have been arrested.

In addition to Alidoosti, the Associated Press reported that Iranian actresses Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi were arrested in November for expressing solidarity with protesters. Meanwhile, soccer star Voria Ghafouri was arrested for “insulting the national soccer team and propagandizing against the government.” All three have since been released.