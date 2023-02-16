In the first trailer for the Apple original film “Tetris,” Taron Egerton’s character Henk Rogers is on a mission to bring the addictive game to America. The only problem? It’s 1988, the Cold War is still on, and the inventor is Russian. Rogers must not only line up U.S. investors, he’s got to convince the Soviets he means no harm.

The film, which is billed as “a Cold War–era thriller on steroids, with double-crossing villains, unlikely heroes, and a nail-biting race to the finish,” co-stars Nikita Efremov as inventor Alexey Pajitnov. It also stars Toby Jones, Roger Allam, Anthony Boyle, Ben Miles, Matthew Marsh and Rick Yune.

“Tetris” is directed by Jon S. Baird, with screenplay by Noah Pink. Producers are Gillian Berrie, Leonard Blavatnik, Gregor Cameron, and Matthew Vaughn. The studio is AI Film.

Watch the trailer above.

“Tetris” will premiere at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin, Texas, and then debut globally on Apple TV+ on March 31.