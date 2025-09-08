‘Task’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in Brad Ingelsby’s Next HBO Show?

“Mare of Easttown” creator Brad Ingelsby is back with another gritty drama set in the suburbs of Philadelphia with “Task.” But this time, the HBO series centers on two dueling protagonists in Mark Ruffalo and Tom Pelphrey.

Ruffalo stars as Tom Brandis, a priest-turned-FBI agent who is assigned to lead a task force investigating a string of violent robberies executed by trash collector Robbie Prendergrast (Pelphrey). Their cat-and-mouse game is characterized with the personal tragedies faced by each man, which only prompt both men to double down on this mission in an effort to protect what remaining family they have.

Aided by a task force filled with the likes of Fabien Frankel, Alison Oliver and Thuso Mbedu, the FBI slowly uncovers a complex web of deception and betrayal involving a local motorcycle gang.