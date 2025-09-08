‘Task’ Release Guide: When Do New Episodes Come Out?

This week marks the long-awaited premiere of “Task,” the new HBO limited series from “Mare of Easttown” creator Brad Ingelsby.

Like his previous, Emmy-winning HBO drama, the writer’s latest series is a similarly star-studded crime thriller set in a specific region of the American Rust Belt. A contemplative riff on a familiar cops-and-robbers thriller, “Task” also promises to follow characters who, in typical Ingelsby fashion, find themselves for reasons partly outside of their own control on opposite sides of the law.

It is one of the most promising TV shows of the year. Here is how, when and where you can watch new episodes of “Task.”

When does “Task” premiere?

“Task” premieres Sunday, Sept. 7.

How can I watch “Task”?

The limited series’ episodes air on HBO and are available to stream exclusively on HBO Max.

When are new episodes released?

New episodes of “Task” premiere simultaneously on HBO and HBO Max Sunday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.

When do new episodes come out?

The series’ seven episodes are set to premiere one at a time every Sunday from Sept. 7 through Oct. 19. You can find the full release schedule for “Task” below.

Episode 1, “Crossings” — Sept. 7

Episode 2, “Family Statements” — Sept. 14

Episode 3, “Nobody’s Stronger Than Forgiveness” — Sept. 21

Episode 4, “All Roads” — Sept. 28

Episode 5, “Vagrants” — Oct. 5

Episode 6, “Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, there is a river” — Oct. 12

Episode 7, “A Still Small Voice” — Oct. 19

What is “Task” about?

Set in and around Philadelphia, “Task” follows an FBI agent (Mark Ruffalo) who is put in charge of leading a task force assigned to investigate and bring an end to a recent string of violent robberies that have the potential to start a gang war. As a result, he unknowingly ends up on a collision course with the robbers’ leader (Tom Pelphrey), a well-intentioned but reckless single father.

Who is in the cast?

The cast of “Task” is headlined by Ruffalo (“Poor Things,” “The Avengers”) and Pelphrey, the latter of whom TV viewers will know best for his scene-stealing performance as Ben Davis on “Ozark.” The show’s stacked supporting cast, meanwhile, includes Fabien Frankel (“House of the Dragon”), Emilia Jones (“CODA”), Thuso Mbedu (“The Underground Railroad”), Alison Oliver (“Saltburn”), Raúl Castillo (“Looking”), Jamie McShane (“Wednesday”), Sam Keeley (“The English Game”), Martha Plimpton (“Raising Hope”), Mireille Enos (“The Killing”) and Owen Teague (“The Stand”).

Watch the trailer: