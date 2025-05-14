Brad Ingelsby’s ‘Task’ Sets September Premiere Date at HBO

Brad Ingelsby’s new series, “Task,” will come to HBO this fall.

“Task,” which stars Mark Ruffalo and Tom Pelphrey, will premiere in September, HBO and Max chairman and CEO Casey Bloys announced during Warner Bros. Discovery’s upfront presentation on Wednesday.

“I’m excited to kick off the fall with a compelling new series from Brad Inglesby, the creator behind HBO crime drama, ‘Mare of Easttown,’ premiering in September,” Bloys told advertisers and press. “‘Task’ is a riveting crime story set in the outskirts of Philadelphia that follows an FBI task force charged with putting an end to a recent string of armed robberies. Mark Ruffalo and Tom Palfrey lead a phenomenal cast.”

Bloys also debuted a look at the trailer for “Task” in the New York City-based presentation.

“Task” will premiere alongside new series “It” prequel series, “Welcome to Derry,” which is slated to debut this fall, as well as “Game of Thrones” spinoff series “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” which is slated to premiere in the winter. Exact premiere dates have yet to be announced by Max.

The new series, which hails from the “Mare of Easttown” creator, is “set in the working class suburbs outside of Philadelphia” and centers on an FBI agent who “heads a Task Force to put an end to a string of drug-house robberies led by an unsuspecting family man,” according to the official logline.

“Task” lives in the in the “same part of the world as ‘Mare’” in the Philadelphia suburbs, Ingelsby told press in November, with a similar focus on working class people and families, which Ingelsby, after growing up in the area, said he knows “so well,” adding “I feel like I can write them with conviction and honesty.”

“What always interested me about these stories is trying to portray them with a lot of empathy, a lot of humanity, to really get into the emotional ties of the working class people, and to portray them with courage and honor,” Ingelsby said. “That’s really my goal is to write these characters with layers and complexity that we don’t often get to see.”