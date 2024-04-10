Peacock and Sky revealed the full official trailer for the limited series “The Tattooist of Auschwitz,” based on the internationally best-selling book by Heather Morris, on Wednesday.

The book and show are inspired by the real-life story of Lali and Gita Sokolov, who met while prisoners in the Auschwitz concentration camp during the Holocaust of World War II. The series is told in frame story, with Harvey Keitel as the older Lali recounting his story to a woman named Heather, played by Melanie Lynskey.

All six episodes of the original drama will land on Peacock on May 2.

The trailer opens with Keitel’s 80-year-old Lali Sokolov waking down a path with Melanie Lynskey’s Heather Morris.

“Mr. Sokolov,” Morris addresses Lali, who counters with a warm “Call me Lali.”

“You’re looking for someone to write your life story,” she says.

60 years ago in 1942, Lali (portrayed by Jonah Hauer-King), a Slovakian Jew, was deported to Auschwitz-Birkenau, where over one million Jews were murdered during the Holocaust. Keitel’s Lali assures Lynskey’s Morris that “this is a love story.”

Cramped quarters, stern commands and a volatile SS officer Baretzki (Jonas Nay) set a grim tone for Hauer-King’s Lali, who becomes a Tätowierer, or tattooist, at the concentration camp.

“Every time I open my eyes,” Keitel tells Lynskey, “I am still there.”

Another prisoner advises Lali to “find something in your mind, a good thing.” He tells Morris that did find something, or rather “someone.”

Enter Anna Próchniak’s Gita, who gets her identification number tattooed on her arm by Lali. Something sparks the moment the two meet eyes. A tear rolls down Gita’s cheek, and she smiles.

Nay’s Baretzki witnesses the flame kindle from the shadows, but Lali keeps cool when he asks about it.

“We must keep living,” Próchniak says. “Whatever it takes.”

The pair shares a kiss as Keitel’s Lali experiences the ghosts of his traumatic past in his present-day living room.

“Love still exists,” Próchniak whispers. “Even here.”

All six episodes of the limited series are directed by Tali Shalom-Ezer. Hans Zimmer and Kara Talve composed the score for the drama.

“The Tattooist of Auschwitz” is executive produced by Claire Mundell through her company Synchronicity Films and is produced in association with Sky Studios and All3Media International. The series is a co-production from Sky and Peacock. Jacquelin Perske is Executive Producer and lead writer for “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” alongside episode writers Evan Placey (Associate Producer) and Gabbie Asher. Serena Thompson is Executive Producer for Sky Studios.

“The Tattooist of Auschwitz” arrives on Peacock May 2 in a binge release.