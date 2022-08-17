“The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert” will honor the late Foo Fighters drummer and stream live on Paramount+ in the U.S. and globally on Youtube on Friday, Sep. 3, Bob Bakish, President and CEO of Paramount announced Wednesday.

The concert will be held at Wembley Stadium in London, with performances from the Foo Fighters, Hawkins’ son Shane, drumming prodigy Nandi Bushell and a who’s who of rock ‘n’ roll drummers, including Travis Barker of Blink-182, Stewart Copeland of The Police fame, and Metallica’s Lars Ulrich.

“Music is a powerful connector, and we are honored to commemorate Taylor Hawkins’ enduring legacy by bringing together Paramount’s portfolio of brands and assets to build even deeper connections with his global fan base,” said Bakish in a statement shared with TheWrap.

“Taylor was not only an incredible drummer and musician but truly one of the most passionate super fans of music the world has seen. His infectious energy and unique talent will continue to live on through his vast body of work,” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, and Programming & Events at Paramount and Chief Content Officer of Music at Paramount+. “Together with the Foo Fighters and the Hawkins family, we look forward to leveraging Paramount’s global scale to mirror Taylor’s worldwide impact through this special tribute concert for audiences everywhere.”

The full Wembley Stadium show will be available to stream live and on demand across Paramount’s streaming and digital platforms domestically and on MTV Brand YouTube Channels globally.

Special editions of the concert will air in primetime: CBS will broadcast highlights from the tribute concert on Sep. 3 from 10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT. MTV will also air the one-hour special across its channels around the world starting in Latin America on Saturday, Sep. 3 and other international territories on Sunday, Sep. 4, followed by an extended two-hour compilation that will air globally. Paramount+ Premium subscribers will also have access to the simulcast stream via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service.

Other announced performers include Martin Chambers, Chris Chaney, Chevy Metal, Josh Freese, Liam Gallagher, James Gang, Violet Grohl, Omar Hakim, Justin Hawkins, Joshua Homme, Chrissie Hynde, Alain Johannes, Brian Johnson, Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones, KESHA, Greg Kurstin, Rush’s Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Brian May, Krist Novoselic of Nirvana, Nile Rodgers, Mark Ronson, Luke Spiller, Supergrass, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, and Wolfgang Van Halen.

Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock will make a guest appearance with more surprise guests expected.

The concert will be directed by Joel Gallen and produced by Emer Patten for EP-PIC Films & Creative.

Hawkins died on March 25 at the age of 50 after being found unresponsive in his hotel room in Bogotá, Colombia, where the Foo Fighters were scheduled to perform.