Taylor Kitsch Says He Will Not Return for ‘Friday Night Lights’ Revival Despite Being Asked: ‘I’m Not Going Back’ | Video

“Friday Night Lights” is coming back, but the Panthers will have to play on without Taylor Kitsch in their corner.

At a press event for “The Terminal List: Dark Wolf,” TheWrap asked the series star about the upcoming “Friday Night Lights” revival for Peacock. Kitsch, who played Dillon Panthers Fullback Tim Riggins in the original series, said he was aware of the show.

Even though he was asked to come back, however, audiences will not see Kitsch take the field any time soon.

“I have to ask you about ‘Friday Night Lights,’” TheWrap told Kitsch.

“The 19-year anniversary or something, is that what you’re talking about?” Kitsch asked.

“I’m talking about the creative team from the original ‘Friday Night Lights’ is coming together with Peacock,” TheWrap clarified.

“With [EP and showrunner Jason] Katims?” Kitsch asked.

“Yeah, for a new ‘Friday Night Lights’ reboot,” TheWrap said. Kitsch shook his head. “Have you heard anything about it?”

“Yes,” Kitsch replied. “I was asked to do it. Umm, yeah, I’m not going back. No.” You can see the exchange in the post below.

#TaylorKitsch confirms he won’t be returning for the new Friday Night Lights project — but he’s focused on something bigger: building a healing space for veterans and those battling addiction in Montana. pic.twitter.com/hyFvCeDxKF — TheWrap (@TheWrap) August 5, 2025

TheWrap learned in November of 2024 that “Friday Night Lights” would return to Peacock for a revival series with original series showrunner Jason Katims attached. Peter Berg, who developed the original series, is also attached to the reboot project, which Brian Grazer and Kristen Zolner of Imagine Entertainment will be executive producing.

“Following a devastating hurricane, a rag tag high school football team and their damaged, interim coach make an unlikely bid for a Texas High School State Championship becoming a beacon of light for their town,” a logline for the new show reads.

It is unclear who, if any, of the original cast will return to the new “Friday Night Lights,” which focuses on a new story with new characters. Kitsch saying that he was asked shows that at least one actor from the original series has been approached for the revival.