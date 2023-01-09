Taylor Sheridan Shows Dominate Most-Watched List Across Broadcast and Streaming | Charts

”1923“ and ”Tulsa King“ battle it out with Netflix, while ”Yellowstone“ beats out NBC’s ”America’s Got Talent“ on linear

In yet another sign of Paramount+’s growing strength in the market, the streamer became the only platform to break Netflix’s hold on the top 10 streaming programs this week, capturing the second and fifth spots in a sea of Netflix content with “Yellowstone” spinoff “1923” and “Tulsa King” jumping into the leader board.

The “Yellowstone”-verse continued to come up strong with a duo of the Taylor Sheridan-produced epics securing top spots among both streaming and linear in this week’s Wrap Report.

Amazon Prime Video’s “Jack Ryan” dropped from the top 10 most-streamed shows this week, while Netflix’s murder mystery “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” held onto the top spot for the second consecutive week.

The Wrap report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and individual TV programs from the past week across both linear television and streaming. Viewership insights come from data collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households drawn from over 25 million connected TVs balanced to the U.S. Census.

Also making its debut on the top charts this week is Netflix’s “Treason,” a five-part limited series that follows a British spy in the U.K.’s Secret Intelligence Service over five days who becomes caught in the crosshairs of a political conspiracy. The series claimed three of the top 10 most-viewed streaming programs in its inaugural week atop the charts.

In addition to “Jack Ryan,” Netflix’s “Emily in Paris” dropped from the charts this week. They dominated the week prior, but appear to have reached their high watermark, falling to new Netflix programs like “Treason” and “Kaleidoscope,” a series about a heist that allows viewers to watch in any order and embraces nonlinear storytelling.

10 most-watched programs on streaming, Dec. 28, 2022-Jan. 3, 2023, U.S. (Samba TV)

“Emily and Paris” and “Jack Ryan’s” drops align with Samba TV insights showing that over three-quarters of 50-day program viewership on streaming platforms tends to occur within the first two weeks of premiering. By the 15th day after release, almost all top shows have already captured 70% or more of their cumulative 50-day viewership.

One show bucking this trend in a big way is Neftlix’s “Wednesday” as its premiere episode jumped back into the charts claiming the ninth spot for the week. Highlighting its remarkable staying power, in four out of the last five weeks, an episode of the “Addams Family” spinoff has stood atop the streaming charts.

Switching to the broadcast TV races, after holding on releasing a new episode on Christmas day, Paramount Network is back securing the top spot in all of linear TV with its original series “Yellowstone” topping all networks including the broadcast leaders ABC, NBC and CBS. A special airing of “1923,” which will only be available on the Paramount+ streaming platform going forward, aired on linear television this week and cracked into the top 10, proving continued demand for all things Sheridan. Other notable programs that topped the charts include CBS’ “The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors” and NBC’s “A Toast to 2022!”

10 most-watched programs on linear, Dec. 28, 2022-Jan. 3, 2023, U.S. (Samba TV)

The other major TV drama unfolding this week brought millions of viewers to watch the proceedings of the U.S. Congress as members voted to elect a Speaker of the House. Interest in the once-in-a-century proceedings drove increased reach across cable news channels, as millions of American households tuned-in to the unfolding Speaker battle. More so than any other cable news network, C-SPAN drove the highest increase of household reach on the opening day of the 118th Congress, up 161% between the first day of the new Congressional session and the opening day of the prior Congress in 2021.

The intrigue fueled by the rapidly moving camera angles capturing reactions from members of Congress from the House floor has propelled C-SPAN’s coverage of the opening session in 2023 to more than double its viewership of the opening session two years prior when a far more subdued Speaker election was held on the House floor. On the opening day of the new Congress this year, Fox News Channel led the cable news networks in household reach, garnering 6.8 million U.S. households. CNN followed with 4.7 million households and MSNBC came in third with 3.8. million households. All networks with the exception of CNN were up compared to the opening proceedings of the 117th Congress on Jan 3, 2021 with Fox News once again being the biggest gainer, nearly doubling its audience of 3.7 million U.S. households who tuned in two years prior.

Dallas Lawrence is the SVP and head of communications and brand at Samba TV, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Samba TV, click here.