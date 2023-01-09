1923 Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford stars in "1923" (Paramount+)

Taylor Sheridan Shows Dominate Most-Watched List Across Broadcast and Streaming | Charts

by | January 9, 2023 @ 8:00 AM

”1923“ and ”Tulsa King“ battle it out with Netflix, while ”Yellowstone“ beats out NBC’s ”America’s Got Talent“ on linear

The “Yellowstone”-verse continued to come up strong with a duo of the Taylor Sheridan-produced epics securing top spots among both streaming and linear in this week’s Wrap Report.

In yet another sign of Paramount+’s growing strength in the market, the streamer became the only platform to break Netflix’s hold on the top 10 streaming programs this week, capturing the second and fifth spots in a sea of Netflix content with “Yellowstone” spinoff “1923” and “Tulsa King” jumping into the leader board.

Samba TV

Samba TV uses television technology to power real-time insights, measurement and audience targeting to enable marketing efficiency and effectiveness. Samba TV’s proprietary first-party data from tens of millions of opted-in TVs, across more than 20 TV brands sold in over 100 countries, provides advertisers and media companies a unified view of the entire consumer journey, including currency-grade measurement derived from a 3M household research panel balanced and weighted to the U.S. census.

