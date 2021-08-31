Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Gets First Trailer at Paramount+ (Video)

Paramount+ released the first trailer for Taylor Sheridan’s “Mayor of Kingstown” on Tuesday, revealing how Jeremy Renner’s character got the title. (Spoiler: He is not the actual mayor of Kingstown.)

Starring Jeremy Renner, Dianne Weist and Kyle Chandler, the drama follows the McLusky family, who act as power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, “where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry,” according to Paramount+. “Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.”

“Yellowstone” vet Hugh Dillon, who co-created “Mayor of Kingstown” with Sheridan, also stars in the series, along with Taylor Handley, Emma Laird and Tobi Bamtefa. The 10-episode first season premieres Sunday, Nov. 14.

Sheridan and Dillon executive produce alongside Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and Michael Friedman. The project, which is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, stems from Sheridan’s rich overall deal with MTV Entertainment and ViacomCBS.

Sheridan’s other projects with the company include Paramount Network’s hit “Yellowstone” and the upcoming Paramount+ prequel series “1883,” starring Sam Elliott, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw.