Taylor Swift is taking “All Too Well: The Short Film” on tour to the Toronto International Film Festival, where she will appear in conversation with TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey before screening the film in 35mm for the first time ever.

The “In Conversation With…” event will take place Friday, September 9, at 7 p.m. as part of the TIFF Bell Lightbox program.

“We love the intersection of film and other art forms, and Taylor Swift is a brilliant visual thinker,” said Bailey. “We’re excited to hear Taylor’s version of how absorbing influences from cinema led to her creating All Too Well: The Short Film, which we’ll present in its original 35mm form for the first time at TIFF.”

Swift wrote and directed the 14-minute short featuring “Stranger Things” star Sadie Sink and “The Maze Runner’s” Dylan O’Brien. Initially released in Fall 2021, “All Too Well: The Short Film” has qualified for Oscar consideration in the best live-action short category.

More to come…