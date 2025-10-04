Taylor Swift Announces 8 Acoustic Bonus Tracks on ‘Life of a Showgirl’ CDs

The singer notes she “went back to the studio” to record unplugged versions of a few favorite songs

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Rogers Centre on November 14, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Rogers Centre on November 14, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario ( Emma McIntyre/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Buckle up, Swifties: Taylor has even more music coming out. Just one day after the release of her latest album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” the pop star announced she has re-recorded acoustic versions of eight of the record’s songs.

“File this under ‘save your best for the finale,’” Swift wrote on social media. “I think my favorite moments from the tour were the acoustic surprises. So I went back into the studio with Max and Shellback to record acoustic/unplugged versions of a few of the ‘Showgirl’ songs with brand new vocals and production! Cannot WAIT for you to hear.”

Swift noted the songs include: “Life Is A Song Acoustic Version with “Opalite (Life Is A Song Acoustic Version)” and “Ruin the Friendship (My Advice Version),” “Dressing Room Rehearsal Version with “Wi$h Li$t (Settled Down Acoustic Version)” and “The Life of a Showgirl (Dressing Room Rehearsal Acoustic Version),” “Alone In My Tower Acoustic Version with “The Fate of Ophelia (Alone In My Tower Acoustic Version)” and “Eldest Daughter (Now You’re Home Acoustic Version),” and “So Glamorous Cabaret Version with “Elizabeth Taylor (So Glamorous Cabaret Version)” and Elizabeth Taylor (Original Songwriting Voice Memo).”

The four limited release CDs will be available on Swift’s website for the next 24 hours and/or while supplies last.

"The Life of a Showgirl" (Credit: Taylor Swift/Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott)
Stephanie kaloi

Stephanie is a reporter at TheWrap. She has been covering news, politics, entertainment, media, and sports (mostly women’s basketball) for over 15 years. Her experience includes The Guardian, People, the BBC, SB Nation and more.

