Taylor Swift Announces 8 Acoustic Bonus Tracks on ‘Life of a Showgirl’ CDs

Buckle up, Swifties: Taylor has even more music coming out. Just one day after the release of her latest album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” the pop star announced she has re-recorded acoustic versions of eight of the record’s songs.

“File this under ‘save your best for the finale,’” Swift wrote on social media. “I think my favorite moments from the tour were the acoustic surprises. So I went back into the studio with Max and Shellback to record acoustic/unplugged versions of a few of the ‘Showgirl’ songs with brand new vocals and production! Cannot WAIT for you to hear.”

Swift noted the songs include: “Life Is A Song Acoustic Version with “Opalite (Life Is A Song Acoustic Version)” and “Ruin the Friendship (My Advice Version),” “Dressing Room Rehearsal Version with “Wi$h Li$t (Settled Down Acoustic Version)” and “The Life of a Showgirl (Dressing Room Rehearsal Acoustic Version),” “Alone In My Tower Acoustic Version with “The Fate of Ophelia (Alone In My Tower Acoustic Version)” and “Eldest Daughter (Now You’re Home Acoustic Version),” and “So Glamorous Cabaret Version with “Elizabeth Taylor (So Glamorous Cabaret Version)” and Elizabeth Taylor (Original Songwriting Voice Memo).”

The four limited release CDs will be available on Swift’s website for the next 24 hours and/or while supplies last.