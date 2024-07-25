Taylor Swift Applauds ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ as Friend Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Best Work of His Life’

Taylor Swift gave Ryan Reynolds a sweet social media shoutout on Instagram to congratulate him on “Deadpool & Wolverine” — and to encourage her 238 million followers to buy tickets for the Marvel film, out Friday.

The singer shared a photo of herself, Hugh Jackman, Reynolds, Blake Lively and Shawn Levy along with a lengthy message promoting the project, which she dubbed Reynolds’ “best work of his life.”

“Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness and magic into this film. He’s created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich. I don’t know how he did it,” the singer posted on her Instagram story Thursday.

“Deadpool and Wolverine is out tomorrow! Here’s where to buy tickets if you like things that are unspeakably awesome,” she continued.

📸| @taylorswift13 via her Insta story celebrating the release of Deadpool and Wolverine! pic.twitter.com/6rep4wpmnq — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) July 25, 2024

Jackman even reposted the shoutout with the caption “I <3 TS.”

The message and repost reignited excitement surrounding rumors that Swift would make a cameo in the film — despite Reynolds confirming the speculation to be false.

In the post, Swift also revealed that she has taken on the title of godmother to Reynolds and Lively’s children — James, Inez, Betty, and Olin, who was born earlier this year.

“Shoutout to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids’ sperm donor!” Swift joked at the bottom of her post, referencing Reynolds’ character in the movie.

Although unknown, the news wasn’t shocking to most Swift fans. The close relationship between the family and the singer was first confirmed after she used their names to create the storyline for her “Folklore” album.

The album tells the story of a love triangle between James, Betty and Augustine primarily through the songs “Betty,” “Cardigan” and “August.” Inez got her shoutout in the lyrics.

“Deadpool & Wolverine” hits theaters July 26.