Taylor Swift Gives Pal Emma Stone a Song Credit for ‘Oddities’ on ‘Tortured Poets Department’

The “La La Land” star — aka Emily Jean Stone — is listed in the liner notes for the track “Florida!!!”

Emma Stone and Taylor Swift at the 2011 Teen Choice Awards
Emma Stone and Taylor Swift at the 2011 Teen Choice Awards (CREDIT: Getty Images)

For her new album, “Tortured Poets Department,” Taylor Swift turned not only to Florence + the Machine, but also BFF Emma Stone to help write the song “Florida!!,” which includes the lyrics, “What a crash, what a rush/F—k me up, Florida.”

The “La La Land” star, who won a Best Actress Oscar for her role as an aspiring actress in the musical, is credited on the song by her real name: Emily Jean Stone. According to the liner notes, Stone provided “oddities” to the track.

Swift, so far, hasn’t elaborated on what Stone contributed, but she has talked about teaming up with Florence Welch.

“Florida!!!’ is a song I wrote with Florence + the Machine, and I think I was coming up with this idea of like, what happens when your life doesn’t fit, or your choices you’ve made catch up to you,” Swift told iHeartRadio.

Swift added that she noticed when she watches “Dateline,” people have these crimes that they commit, where do they immediately skip town and go to? They go to Florida.”

While fans argue about which break-up inspired the song, Swift confirmed the song is about having your heart broken:

“I think when you go through a heartbreak, there’s a part of you that thinks: I want a new name, I want a new life, I don’t want anyone to know where I’ve been or know me at all,” she added.”So that was the jumping-off point behind where would you go to reinvent yourself and blend in? ‘Florida!!!’”

Welch, who previously released a song in 2009 called “Hurricane Drunk,” sings the second verse in the song:

The hurricane was my name when it came/I got drunk and I dared it to wash me away/Barricaded in the bathroom with a bottle of wine

In August 2018, Florida was slammed with Hurricane Florence, which killed 2 people in Florida before hitting the Carolinas and claiming 49 more lives.

People first noticed the album credit.

Sharon Knolle

Sharon Knolle is an award-winning TV Reporter at TheWrap. She has covered entertainment news for more than 20 years for outlets including Moviefone, IMDb, USA Today, Variety, Us Weekly, Paste and the Sundance Institute. She can be reached at sharon.knolle@thewrap.com or on Twitter at @sknolle

