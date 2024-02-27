Taylor Swift’s Father Under Investigation for Assaulting Photographer in Australia

The incident is alleged to have happened early Tuesday morning, local time

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift (CREDIT: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Australian police are investigating Taylor Swift’s father, Scott Swift following an accusation that he assaulted a photographer, while the pop star’s reps say that the man acted “aggressively” and threatened to “throw a female staffer in the water.”

NSW police confirmed to the Sydney Morning Herald that a 51-year-old man reported a 71-year-old man assaulted him at about 2:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday (7:30 a.m. Pacific on Monday) and that “inquires are now underway.”

Ben McDonald, chief executive of Matrix Media Group, told the Herald, “I was just out on the job chasing Taylor. She got off a super-yacht at Neutral Bay and walked up the wharf with an umbrella over her head and a couple of security [guards] around her. Security sort of pushed us around with the umbrellas.”

He added, that Swift’s father, who is 71, “decided to add to the mix and throw a punch in.” He said that the alleged punch to his left cheek was “a shock” because “security had [the situation] under control.”

According to a Swift spokersperson, “Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water.”

Swift’s father, who’s been nicknamed “Papa Swift” by the pop singer’s fans, has been in Australia in support of the pop singer’s Eras Tour. Monday night, she performed the last of her four sold-out shows at Sydney’s Accor Stadium.

In a video shared by MuchMusic to X on Saturday, Swift gushed that Australian fans made her “feel at home,” News.com.au reported.

“My band, the dancers, you make us feel like we’re at home here, you really do. It’s very rare,” Swift said.

She also told the crowd, “We have had the most wonderful time, I’ve got to tell you that. You are here in one of the most exciting cities in the world, and you chose to hang out with us. Thanks guys!”

The multi-Grammy winner also played three shows at Melbourne’s Cricket Ground.

TheWrap has reached out to Swift’s reps for comment.

Taylor Swift wears Schiaparelli to the 2024 Grammys
