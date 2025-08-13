Nicole Byer, who stepped in as a guest host for “Jimmy Live Live!” Tuesday night, shared the news that Taylor Swift’s 12th studio is on the way — a major development that has everyone excited … including Fox News, who Byer said paused their anti-Jimmy Kimmel coverage just to discuss it.

“First, I must address the major news that rocked the nation last night and could forever change the course of human history,” Byer told the audience. “Taylor Swift is releasing her 12th studio album. So, congratulations white women, you’re finally back on top!”

That’s when she laid into the conservative news channel, which has consistently reported on and discussed the late night host and his criticisms of the president. Watch the segment below:

“This was such a big news story, Fox News even took a break from bashing Jimmy Kimmel to talk about it,” Byer stated, pulling up a clip of Fox News enthusiastically previewing the announcement meant to be made Wednesday on Travis Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast. Unfortunately, said Fox News broadcast hit a snag when instead of playing a preview of the podcast episode they pulled up news footage of an unidentified street fight from another news story on the broadcast.

“Well, that was not the clip,” the anchor said before Byer jumped back in.

“OK, but I’m still going to pretend it was!” she said.

Byer’s jokes about Fox News targeting Kimmel came amid heightened speculation that President Donald Trump has his thumb on the scale of network staffing decisions after Paramount and CBS canceled “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” last month. While the president has maintained he wasn’t responsible for CBS canceling the program, the Trump camp has continued to suggest certain programs that criticize him are at risk of a similar fate.

Back in July, the Trump administration said “The View,” which has continuously criticized Trump, is “next to be pulled off the air.” That same month, Trump stated that he “absolutely” loves that Colbert was fired and said he heard Kimmel was next to go. He later doubled down on his predictions that Kimmel would be “next,” and added Jimmy Fallon into the mix.

“Fallon has no talent. Kimmel has no talent,” Trump said during a press conference on Aug. 6, according to Fox News. “They’re next. They’re going to be going. I hear they’re going to be going. I don’t know, but I would imagine because they’d get — you know, Colbert has better ratings than Kimmel or Fallon.”

Swift announced the news of her upcoming album “The Life of a Showgirl” via her website on Monday. On Wednesday, she shared that the album will drop Oct. 3.